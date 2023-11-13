All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing on Old Natchitoches Road in West Monroe, La. Deputies learned that the 66-year-old victim suffered numerous stab wounds to his upper shoulder and neck area, and the back of his head was bleeding profusely.

According to the affidavit, deputies were informed that the victim was inside the camper at the lot, sitting in a chair when his friend, Kendale J. Liles, began arguing about the lack of toilet paper in the bathroom. The argument quickly escalated and Liles allegedly retrieved a black-handled machete.

A fight then took place between the victim and Liles, and the victim suffered stab wounds when he ran out of the camper. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities made contact with Liles and he allegedly admitted to initiating an argument with the victim due to the lack of toilet paper. Liles was arrested and charged with Aggravated Second-Degree Battery.

His bond was set at $100,000.