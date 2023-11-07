All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 25, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Dollar General on Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a male subject allegedly pleasured himself inside the store.

According to court documents, deputies spoke with victims and they mentioned that they observed the suspect purchasing a beer and returning to his vehicle where he sat for approximately one hour. The suspect then allegedly reentered the store and walked around for a short time.

The suspect then returned to the check-out area and stood behind a shelf that came up to his waist. The suspect allegedly pleasured himself while looking at a 17-year-old female victim who was near him.

According to reports, the suspect then exited the store again and fled the scene. Victims were able to take photos of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Cody M. Webb. Webb was arrested on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and charged with two counts of Obscenity.