WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Connie Young Road in West Monroe, La. in reference to a female victim locating tracking devices in her backpack/purse. Authorities learned that the device was taped to the bottom of the victim’s purse.

Upon arrival, the victim advised deputies that she did not locate the device until she heard the device make noises. She also advised deputies that she found another device in the back pocket of the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

According to deputies, the victim suspected that the suspect was her boyfriend, 68-year-old Danny Glen Parker. After the victim discovered the devices, she advised that she called Parker to inform him about the devices. According to deputies, Parker told the victim that he found a device in one of his bags too, but he destroyed it.

Authorities went on to seize the devices. On August 9, 2023, deputies made contact with Parker and advised him of his Miranda Rights.

Parker then allegedly told authorities that the victim was in the process of a bad custody battle and she was being followed by private investigators. As deputies continued to question Parker, he allegedly admitted to purchasing the devices and placing them in the victim’s purse and vehicle.

According to deputies, the victim advised authorities that the story Parker provided to authorities about an alleged custody battle was false and made up. Paker was arrested and charged with Tracking Device Prohibited.