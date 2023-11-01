All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 29, 2023, at 10:30 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a complaint at Hasley Cemetery located on Arkansas Road. According to the affidavit, officers were informed that a suspect allegedly exposed himself in the cemetery.

Police made contact with the victim and learned that a male subject allegedly tapped the female victim on the shoulder to get her attention. Once the victim turned around, she saw the suspect standing behind her exposing his genital area.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Caleb Scott Frost and officers made contact with Frost on October 31, 2023. He was advised of his Miranda Rights and allegedly admitted to getting the victim’s attention and exposing himself.

Frost was arrested and charged with Simple Battery and Obscenity. His bond was set at $26,000.