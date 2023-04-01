Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 30, 2023, at 11:06 PM, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a robbery at Americas Best Value Inn on Thomas Road. When officers arrived at the scene, contact was made with two female victims, who explained that a Black male, later identified as 33-year-old Deavery Washington, tried to rob them.

The victims advised officers they were leaving a friend’s room when Washington tried speaking to them after they entered their vehicle. Washington allegedly was trying to sell them drugs and laid out numerous unknown substances on the hood of their car.

The victims began backing up their vehicle to leave when Washington jumped into an open window on the driver’s side and told the victims he had a handgun. Washington pulled out a screwdriver from his pants and threatened to stab them.

Washington allegedly grabbed money out of an open purse that belonged to one of the victims. The female victims were able to run to the motel’s front office.

Officers made contact with Washington at the motel to advise him of his Miranda rights, which he stated he understood. Washington advised officers that the female victims waved him over to their car to ask him if he wanted to purchase tabs.

Allegedly, the women took the money without giving him pills and tried to leave, so Washington jumped into their vehicle. Multiple times, Washington’s story changed and details were inconsistent with one another.

A witness advised authorities that she went outside and saw Washington throw something underneath her truck and throw bags by her motel door. Officers found the screw driver underneath her truck and around 50 grams of suspected marijuana, 1 1/2 hydrocodone, nearly 25 suspected ecstasy pills, clear baggies, a scale, a bag of nine suspected Xanax pills, and money by the witness’s door.

Washington faces six charges and has a bond of $46,000.