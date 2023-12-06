All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a sex offense that allegedly occurred at an apartment complex on Ludwig Avenue. Police learned that the 18-year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by a male subject, Johnathan Lee Dostie, at the residence.

According to court documents, the victim was living with Dostie at the residence for a few weeks before the alleged incident took place. Dostie was accused of sexually assaulting the victim multiple times for two weeks and the last incident allegedly took place on November 10, 2023.

Authorities were advised that the victim declined to have sex with Dostie and he allegedly forced the victim to have sex with him. After the assault took place, Dostie fled the scene and was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the assault.

On November 14, 2023, authorities attempted to execute a search warrant for Dostie’s residence. After West Monroe Police commanded Dostie to exit his home, he was seen leaving the residence along with an unknown female subject.

Police were informed by the unknown female subject that Dostie allegedly would not let her leave the home, keeping her against her will. Dostie was placed under arrest and charged with False Imprisonment and First-Degree Rape.

His bond was set at $155,000.