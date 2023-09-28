All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 27, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Theft complaint on Buckhorn Bend Road in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a witness who observed two male subjects allegedly loading a Ford F-150 and a Porsche 944 onto a flatbed trailer.

According to the affidavit, the witness advised authorities that the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. During the investigation, investigators identified 53-year-old Roger Madison Dumas as the primary suspect in the Theft and eventually made contact with Dumas.

Dumas allegedly advised deputies that he obtained permission from a male subject to load the vehicles and transport them to a recycling center for money. Investigators learned that the male subject was not the owner of the vehicles or the property.

Authorities made contact with the actual owner of the vehicles and he advised that he did not know Dumas and did not give him permission to be on his property. Dumas was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.