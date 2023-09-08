All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 6:53 PM, West Monroe Police observed a maroon Nissan Altima parked near the road at a Chevron gas station on Cypress Street. Officers located a male subject in the driver’s seat slumped over the center console with a digital scale on his lap.

According to police, they knocked on the vehicle’s window several with no response from the male subject. Eventually, the subject awoke and began revving the vehicle in park.

Once the subject realized what was taking place, he exited the vehicle. The subject was positively identified as 24-year-old Damon K. Lee and he allegedly advised police that he was asleep in the vehicle.

Police went on to search Lee and discovered drug paraphernalia in his pocket. Lee was charged with three counts of Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drugs without Prescription and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.