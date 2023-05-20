WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 19, 2023, West Monroe Police Department officers were dispatched to St. Francis Medical Center in regards to a sexual assault complaint. When officers made contact with the victim, she claimed that she was allegedly raped by 21-year-old Robert Moore.

The victim said the incident took place at the Contempo Avenue Apartment in West Monroe. The victim said she knew the suspect by the name of Rob Bo Moore.

The victim explained that she met Moore on a dating app and agreed to meet at his apartment for a date. The victim met with Moore in the afternoon for their date.

Although the victim stated she told Moore she did not intend to have sexual intercourse with him during this date, he continuously attempted to have sex with her. According to the affidavit, the victim eventually gave in to having consensual intercourse with Moore.

During intercourse, the victim expressed that she did not wish to continue, and the suspect proceeded to get off of her. The victim began gathering her belongings, but Moore allegedly got back on top of her and forced the victim into sex.

Moore has been arrested by authorities and booked for charges of Third Degree Rape and Resisting an Officer. Moore’s bond is currently set at $500.