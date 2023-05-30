WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 30, 2023, agents with the Metro Narcotics Unit made contact with 49-year-old Darren Burgess at his residence in regards to an active warrant for his arrest. The West Monroe Police Department also assisted the Metro Narcotics Unit with the arrest and investigation.

When authorities made contact with Burgess, he invited law enforcement inside his home, where he was informed of the arrest warrant and advised of his Miranda rights. Burgess presented two semi-automatic handguns to officers.

One of the pistols was located on the kitchen counter, and the other was in the master bedroom. When Burgess was questioned about the powder cocaine in his kitchen cabinet located near the pistol, the suspect opened the cabinet and handed over a small brown paper bag.

The brown bag contained 16 individually packaged bags of cocaine, a package of similar unused bags, and two straws. According to witnesses, Burgess allegedly showcases the badge to people he sells to and to friends. Authorities requested that the suspect surrender his badge. Burgess gave permission to officers to get the badge out of his Nissan truck.

Chief Deputy Joel Dyke with the West Monroe City Marshal’s Office confirmed that Burgess has not been commissioned with their agency since early 2020.

Darren Burgess was commissioned as a Reserve Deputy when he was employed by the city of West Monroe as the manager of the West Monroe Convention Center. Mr. Burgess was never employed by our office and was only given a commission as a reserve deputy while he was managing the convention center. Our agency separated from him in March of 2020 after he was no longer employed by the city of West Monroe. Chief Deputy Joel Dyke, West Monroe City Marshal’s Office

According to authorities, Burgess admitted to using the badge improperly and stated he shouldn’t have done that. According to reports, Burgess confessed to distributing powder cocaine to at least seven people as well as having a firearm during some of these transactions.

Two loaded semi-automatic pistols, 16 small bags of cocaine, and the badge were seized from the suspect. Burgess was taken into custody, transported to the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center, and charged with the following: