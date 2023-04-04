All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 3, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance complaint in West Monroe, La. The victim advised officials that 59-year-old Tommy J. Bouwell allegedly came to the offense location, searching for narcotics to purchase.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Bouwell that he did not sell narcotics and Bouwell allegedly became upset. Deputies were advised that Bouwell allegedly threatened to kill the victim and chased the victim through the parking area of the residence.

Bouwell was accused of swinging a fixed-blade knife at the victim several times. The victim mentioned that he attempted to throw items at Bouwell to make him leave. The victim’s mother mentioned that Bouwell allegedly charged her with the knife, swinging at her stomach area.

The victim and his mother managed to enter the residence and Bouwell was located by deputies near the offense location. Although multiple witnesses confirmed the victim and his mother’s story, Bouwell denied threatening the victims and possessing a knife.

Deputies went on to search Bowell’s backpack and discovered three knives. He was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.