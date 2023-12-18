All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 17, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Highway 3033 Lot 8 in West Monroe, La. about a complaint. Deputies were able to speak with the mother of the 12-year-old victim and secured her testimony.

According to court documents, the victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and advised officials that Derek Guillory allegedly asked their mother to watch her and her younger sister while the mother was at work. Guillory allegedly came into the victim’s bedroom multiple times and asked the victim to perform sexual acts for money.

Guillory allegedly attempted to touch the victim and the victim’s dog bit Guillory. The victim then ran to her sister’s bedroom and the two left the residence, calling their mother to pick them up. Officials also learned that Guillory allegedly told the victim if she didn’t stop lying on him, he was going to kill someone.

On December 15, 2023, Guillory was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.