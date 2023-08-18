All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Thomas Road in reference to a NetGear wireless camera being found in an employee bathroom. Upon arrival, the complainant advised that her sister discovered the camera recording her while she was using the bathroom.

According to the affidavit, the victim mentioned that she knew the camera was recording due to the red light flashing. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the camera had a base station connected to the business’s wifi router.

Deputies also discovered that the complainant’s husband, 30-year-old Sammy R. Perez, allegedly installed the base station on August 9, 2023. Perez arrived on the scene and was advised of his Miranda Rights.

Perez was informed about the situation and allegedly denied all knowledge of the camera or the base station that he installed. He was arrested and charged with Video Voyeurism.