All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 13, 2023, at 11:51 AM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to North 7th Street and Cypress Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed a stolen U-Haul traveling north on 7th Street in front of the police station.

According to the affidavit, officers initiated a traffic stop on the U-Haul and identified the driver as Kendrick D. Ware. Ware was detained in handcuffs and advised of his Miranda Rights.

According to officers, Ware advised that his “homeboy” let him use the U-Haul because his vehicle broke down a few days prior. Ware allegedly mentioned that he was en route to drop the U-Haul back off.

Ware was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Property. His bond was set at $15,000.