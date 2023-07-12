All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 23, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Mount Vernon Church Road in West Monroe, La. due to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, authorities were informed that Jerry Henning and his wife were involved in an argument that resulted in a shooting.

According to the affidavit, Henning allegedly demanded his wife to leave the residence and retrieved his firearm when she refused to exit the premises. Once Henning allegedly returned to the kitchen after obtaining his handgun, his wife attempted to gather her belongings and Henning allegedly fired his weapon by her head.

The victim advised that she ran away from the residence and called authorities. Deputies made contact with Henning and he allegedly admitted to firing a warning shot after his wife refused to leave the premises.

Henning was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse-Aggravated Assault.