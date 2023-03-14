All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2022, at 2:45 AM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to a residence on Peach Street in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim and learned that her ex-boyfriend, Shun’draus Hill, was allegedly inside her home when she arrived at 2:30 AM.

According to the affidavit, the victim saw Hill allegedly chasing her new boyfriend with a gun. Authorities learned that Hill allegedly shot the victim’s car two times while she was sitting inside the vehicle.

According to police, the victim’s new boyfriend was held at gunpoint by Hill once he entered the victim’s residence. On March 13, 2023, Hill was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.