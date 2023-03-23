All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at approximately 3:15 PM, officials of the Richwood Police Department were called to a residence in reference to a male subject allegedly making threats and possibly having a weapon. While en route to the scene, authorities observed the suspect’s vehicle on Brown Road and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, the suspect was identified as Jo’Darius D. Robinson and he was placed in handcuffs. Authorities were then advised that Robinson had a warrant from Richwood Police for Terrorizing, Cyberstalking, and Communicating False Information about Planned Arson.

According to authorities, the warrant stems from an incident that allegedly took place on March 20, 2023. After Richwood Police received a call from a female victim and her mother, authorities learned that Robinson allegedly terrorized and threatened to take the lives of the victim and her mother.

Police learned that Robinson allegedly threatened the victims on more than two occasions and came to their residence unannounced, beating on the front door and allegedly stating that he would kill everyone in the house and bury them in the yard. Robinson was also accused of stalking the victims on social media and sending death threats.

Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of Cyberstalking, two counts of Terrorizing, Aggravated Assault, and Communicating False Information of Planned Arson.