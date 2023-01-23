All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On July 14, 2022, special agents from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit reviewed a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report contained information regarding possible possession or distribution of Pornography that involved a juvenile. Authorities went on to conduct a lengthy investigation and identified the suspect as Herman Brady Jr.

On January 19, 2023, agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Wheelis Street in West Monroe, La. According to the authorities, Brady was interviewed and allegedly admitted to watching Child Pornography since 1999.

Brady allegedly advised authorities that he deletes the Pornography once he is done viewing the images. He is the only person who lives at the address and his internet access was password protected. Brady also stated that he searches for pornography images using terms like “incest” and “cartoon.”

Brady was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography Under the Age of 13.

According to officials, Brady has been released from jail after posting bail.