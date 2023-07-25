All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On July 24, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries with an investigation. According to LDWF, they observed a male in the woods off of the North side of Kings Lake Road, identified as 41-year-old Brian Howard.

According to LDWF agents, they spoke with Howard with the suspicion he was trespassing at which time they observed several bags discarded off to the side of the trail where Howard was seen. According to officers, LDWF agents asked Howard if the bags belonged to him, and he allegedly stated they did not.

Reports indicate, an agent stated they opened the bags to discover a large quantity of suspected marijuana, 8 separate zip lock bags of approximately 5 ounces, and one large trash bag with about 1 pound 7 ounces inside making that a total of approximately 4.17 pounds.

Howard was then placed under arrest and later stated in his post-Miranda interview that the marijuana did belong to him, and he was taking it to the woods to hide it. According to officers, Howard said it came from his deceased mother who had received it for her cancer.

Howard denied selling or distributing the suspected marijuana. Howard was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Distribution Possession with Intent to Manufacture Narcotics.