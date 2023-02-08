All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine in his left jacket pocket.

NBC 10 went on to learn that Owens allegedly advised authorities that the narcotics and the jacket that he was wearing did not belong to him. The owner of the home arrived at the scene and noticed numerous items were taken from the premises without their permission.

Deputies found several dishes and other items in Ownes’ possession and the homeowner confirmed that the items belonged to them. Owens was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.