WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 25, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Lilac Street in West Monroe, La. due to a domestic disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and were advised that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Daniel L. Ross, left the location prior to authorities arriving at the scene.

According to the affidavit, deputies were advised that the victim and Ross separated in July 2023 and Ross no longer lived at the residence. Deputies were also advised that Ross allegedly arrived at the home and attempted to crawl into the window of the master bedroom.

Once the victim was aware of Ross’s presence, he removed/damaged the screen to the kitchen window and entered the home. After the victim called authorities for assistance, Ross allegedly attempted to grab the victim’s phone and fled the scene.

Deputies made contact with Ross after a brief foot pursuit and he allegedly admitted to entering the home without permission; however, he claimed that he did not assault the victim. He was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Resisting an Officer

Theft

Interfering with Emergency Communications

Domestic Abuse Battery, Child Endangerment

Home Invasion

His bond was set at $19,250.