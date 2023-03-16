WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– West Monroe is currently searching for their next chief of police after longtime chief of police Jeff Terrell retired this month. Mayor Staci Mitchell will appoint a new chief of police with the help of the police hiring advisory committee that she hand-selected.

The police hiring advisory committee spent the day finalizing the questions that candidates will be asked in the interview.

Mayor Mitchell told NBC 10 what she is looking for in a chief of police. “I’m looking for someone that’s going to lead the West Monroe Police Department with honor and integrity, who listens to the public and is out there in the community to better serve the public as far as obviously safety and just adding to our community in being a good place to live.”

Chris Lewis, a business owner and member of the police hiring committee, expressed what he was looking for in a candidate. “What I’m looking for in the next police chief is basically the same thing the community is looking for in a police chief: someone who’s going to be firm and fair.” A police chief that is going to be very active in the community and a police chief that’s going to be out trying to resolve the day-to-day problems and day-to-day issues in our community.”

The interview will be held on Friday, March 24, and it is unknown at this time if the interview will be open to the public.