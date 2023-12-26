WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal house fire that took place on December 26, 2023, just before 8:30 AM. The Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Larry Henry Road in West Monroe.

Firefighters discovered that during the time of the fire, an elderly husband and wife had been inside the home. Unfortunately, the husband, who is disabled, did not escape the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.