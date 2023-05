WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In celebration of the City of West Monroe’s 140th birthday, Madison DiCarlo, an art student at West Monroe High School, has designed and painted a birthday card under the direction of her teacher, Lissy Sanders Compton.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

The card will remain on display at City Hall for the rest of the year. Madison designed the card based on her favorite parts of West Monroe.