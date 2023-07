WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Kaiden Hartley, a West Monroe High School sophomore, has been selected to participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum: National Security in Washington, D.C. The National Youth Leadership Forum is a unique academic and career-oriented development experience.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Kaiden is a member of the West Monroe High School Air Force JROTC and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Mayor Mitchell met with Kaiden and presented him with a certificate before he departs for Washington, D.C.