UPDATE: As of 12:50 PM, the lockdown placed on West Monroe High School has been lifted. Officials of the West Monroe High School advised that a loud sound due to a blown transmitter took place on the corner of Flanagan Road and Powell Street, which forced the school to go on lockdown.

UPDATE: According to West Monroe High School officials, the school is currently on lockdown due to safety checks, and no threats have been confirmed at this time. Parents of West Monroe High School students are encouraged to hold off on checking out students until the lockdown is cleared.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 16, 2023, around 11:50 AM, the Ouachita Parish School Board confirmed with NBC 10 that West Monroe High School was placed on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown is unknown at this time and authorities are currently at the scene.

As always, we will keep you updated with the latest.