WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe High School announced that Todd Garvin will be taking on the role of head football coach.

I am excited about the opportunity and challenges that come with the job and look forward to leading a championship program. It is an honor to take the helm of a program with such a rich history of winning along with coach greats such as Don Shows and Jerry Arledge. I consider this one of the top jobs in the country. Todd Garvin, West Monroe High School head football coach

Garvin is a West Monroe native and was the quarterback for the Ouachita Lions. He graduated in 2001 and continued his athletic career in college, playing baseball for the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Garvin served as an assistant football coach at West Monroe for 16 years before accepting a position at Ruston High School as the quarterback and running backs coach. For the past two years, he has been the athletics director and head football coach at Ouachita Parish High School.

Garvin brings to West Monroe a wide array of experiences and a vision that will elevate the Rebel Football program to the next level. The five seasons he spent away from the Rebels has only helped him develop into the head coach the program needs. Dan Lee, West Monroe High School principal

Garvin is currently married to his wife, who is a graduate of West Monroe High School, and together they share four children.