KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Please enter a search term.
Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Fire Department
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 09:50 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 09:50 AM CDT
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Fire Department interacted with local children at the St. Patrick’s Day bike parade at Kiroli Park.
By the looks of things, officials gave the children an experience to remember.
A beef and Guinness stout pie is a hearty, crowd-pleasing dish that captures the essence of the March holiday.
From toys and games to Easter candy, there’s plenty you can fill an Easter basket with.
The Transportation Department is rolling out a dashboard that makes it easier to find airlines based on their seating policies.