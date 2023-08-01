WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 8, 2023, to August 10, 2023, the West Monroe Fire Department will be coming to multiple areas in West Monroe, La. to offer residents an installation of smoke alarms, performing Home Safety Assessments, placing street numbers, and passing out Vial of L.I.F.E. bootles.
For a schedule of the West Monroe Fire Department’s C.A.R.E.S. Canvas Sweeps, be sure to view the table below.
|Date
|Location
|August 8, 2023
|North 7th Street and North 8th Street (from Arkansas North)
|August 9, 2023
|Montgomery Avenue (Jonesboro-Orange), Long Street, Hill Pear, Apple, Orange
|August 10, 2023
|Copley, Claiborne, Cryer, Slack, North 2nd Street
For more information, contact 318-397-0758.