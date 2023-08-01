WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 8, 2023, to August 10, 2023, the West Monroe Fire Department will be coming to multiple areas in West Monroe, La. to offer residents an installation of smoke alarms, performing Home Safety Assessments, placing street numbers, and passing out Vial of L.I.F.E. bootles.

For a schedule of the West Monroe Fire Department’s C.A.R.E.S. Canvas Sweeps, be sure to view the table below.

Date Location August 8, 2023 North 7th Street and North 8th Street (from Arkansas North) August 9, 2023 Montgomery Avenue (Jonesboro-Orange), Long Street, Hill Pear, Apple, Orange August 10, 2023 Copley, Claiborne, Cryer, Slack, North 2nd Street

For more information, contact 318-397-0758.