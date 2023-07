WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, West Monroe Concealed Carry Handgun Permit Training will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The class will be located at 2922 Cypress Street in West Monroe, Louisiana. There is a class fee of $100 and a firearm or ammo for this class is not needed.

For more information, please contact Captain James Smith at 318-348-8711 or Larry Peveto at 318-614-7509.