WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Cadence Bank awarded the West Monroe Community Center and Ouachita Outreach $1000 for a Homebuyer’s Workshop. The workshop will take place on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 6:00 PM, located at the West Monroe Community Center on 400 South 5th Street, West Monroe.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Community Center