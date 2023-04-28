WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, the City of West Monroe has announced that the West Monroe Board of Aldermen meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, has been canceled.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5:30 PM, a special-called Board of Aldermen meeting will take place at West Monroe City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

For more information about the Board of Aldermen meeting, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.