ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 17, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who stated that her ex-fiancé Ryan Bedenbender was giving her a ride and allegedly assaulted her.

According to reports, the victim stated that Bedenbender refused to let her out of the vehicle. The victim also stated that Bedenbender physically restrained her from getting out of his car by allegedly striking her in the face, grabbing her arms, pulling her hair, biting her arms, and allegedly holding her at gunpoint.

According to deputies, the victim was able to convince Bedenbender to stop and allow her to use the bathroom. After Bedenbender let the victim use the bathroom, she asked a store employee to contact the authorities. Deputies then located Bedenbender and advised him of his rights per Miranda, which he chose to waive.

Bedenbender allegedly stated that the victim allegedly punched him in the lip approximately 15 times, and he then admitted to grabbing the victim to prevent her from jumping out of the vehicle. According to deputies, they observed a bite mark and several deep scratches on the victim’s left arm.

Bedenbender admitted to having two firearms in the vehicle and gave deputies verbal consent to retrieve them. Bedenbender was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second-Degree Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.