MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM, the Wellspring’s My Community Cares program is hosting a kickoff. This event will occur in the Miro room at the Monroe Civic Center.

According to officials, this program will bring children and family’s live experiences in the Child welfare system, community members, and agencies together to co-design and implement a network of quality services.

You can RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-community-cares-kickoff-event-tickets-695386308167?aff=oddtdtcreator.