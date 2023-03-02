All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 2, 2023, officials of the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force observed 26-year-old Joe C. Lowery III exiting a residence on Erin Street in Monroe, La. As Lowery entered a maroon SUV, authorities made contact with Lowery and placed him under arrest.

According to authorities, Lowery was a fugitive who was wanted by the Monroe Police Department for Accessory after the Fact of First-Degree Murder and Accessory after the Fact of Escape. Lowery was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.