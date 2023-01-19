All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, allegedly refused to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase. According to authorities, Powell lost control of the vehicle during the chase, crashing the car on Griggs Road in Calhoun, La.
Authorities confirmed that three occupants were in the vehicle during the crash and all were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon being released from the hospital, Powell was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses:
|Charge
|Law Enforcement Agency
|Illegal Possession of a Stolen
Firearm
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Aggravated Flight from an Officer
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute
a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Obstruction of Justice
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Domestic Abuse Battery; Child Endangerment
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|No Motor Vehicle Insurance
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Driving Under Suspension
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Two counts of Failure to Appear in Court
|Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
|Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
|Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute
a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Aggravated Flight from an Officer
|Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Illegal Carry of a Weapon in the Presence
of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
|Simple Obstruction of a Highway
|Union Parish Sheriff’s Office