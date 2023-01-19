All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, allegedly refused to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase. According to authorities, Powell lost control of the vehicle during the chase, crashing the car on Griggs Road in Calhoun, La.

Authorities confirmed that three occupants were in the vehicle during the crash and all were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon being released from the hospital, Powell was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses:

ChargeLaw Enforcement Agency
Illegal Possession of a Stolen
Firearm		Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Aggravated Flight from an OfficerOuachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted FelonOuachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute
a Controlled Dangerous Substance		Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Obstruction of JusticeOuachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Domestic Abuse Battery; Child EndangermentOuachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
No Motor Vehicle InsuranceOuachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Driving Under SuspensionOuachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Two counts of Failure to Appear in CourtOuachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted FelonUnion Parish Sheriff’s Office
Illegal Possession of a Stolen FirearmUnion Parish Sheriff’s Office
Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute
a Controlled Dangerous Substance		Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
Aggravated Flight from an OfficerUnion Parish Sheriff’s Office
Illegal Carry of a Weapon in the Presence
of a Controlled Dangerous Substance		Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
Simple Obstruction of a HighwayUnion Parish Sheriff’s Office