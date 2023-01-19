All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, allegedly refused to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase. According to authorities, Powell lost control of the vehicle during the chase, crashing the car on Griggs Road in Calhoun, La.

Authorities confirmed that three occupants were in the vehicle during the crash and all were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon being released from the hospital, Powell was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses: