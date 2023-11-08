MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the shooting happened around 5:15 pm on Ray Drive on Tuesday, November 7. The identity of the victim is not being released at the moment.

A childhood friend of the victim, Reese Griffin, says he is still in shock about what happened that evening.

“Yeah, at the end of the day, you lose a friend. It is what it is. People just need to stop assessing what they think the problem is and start helping people.”

On a video taken by a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous caught the moment when deputies asked the victim to drop the weapon.

Griffin says his friend suffered from mental illness, but even then, Griffin says he would never hurt anybody.

“He’s always had mental issues. He tried to find himself with the Lord, and go to church. He had demons, but I do believe that he wouldn’t hurt anybody physically with a weapon of any sort. I’ve never seen him do it.”

LC, as his friends call him, leaves behind two little girls. Griffin says LC never had the support he needed.

“When he comes home, he has nobody. He can’t reach out to his friends because he is relying on people like me, and doing other things. It’s not helping. He is just a friend, man. It’s part of it. That is life. He taught me a lesson. And the police officers had their lives. They have families. I don’t understand that. But at the end of the day, it just doesn’t add up.”

Officials with the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit say they are currently gathering information, interviewing witnesses, and additional information will be released within the next few days.