All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 2, 2023, West Monroe Police were called to the Shangri La Apartment Complex on Willerman Road due to people seen with firearms. Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspects fled the scene.

Later that day, a victim arrived at the West Monroe Police Department to report an armed robbery incident that took place at the location where authorities were dispatched. According to the affidavit, the victim arrived at the apartment complex to sell shoes to someone they met on Snapchat.

The victim advised authorities that one of the suspects entered the vehicle while the other suspect stood at the victim’s door, pointing a rifle at them. Officers learned that the suspects allegedly took the shoes and that one of the suspects looked similar to the individual they arranged the meeting with on Snapchat.

One of the suspects was identified as 22-year-old Javionne Thomas and the victim confirmed that Thomas was not the suspect who pointed the gun. An arrest warrant was obtained for Thomas and he was arrested on July 12, 2023, by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas was charged with Armed Robbery and his bond was set at $50,000.