MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, Jan 20, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office will host the Veterans Health Fair.
The event will be at the Chennault Museum, 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe, La 71203.
