WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, US Department of Defense Delta Regional Authority will provide a Medical Innovative Readiness training from August 4, 2023, to August 12, 2023. The training will be located at the West Monroe Convention Center and the Monroe Civic Center.

This training provides opportunities to military units while providing to communities at no cost for healthcare and services includes health exams, dental and optometry. No insurance, proof of income, residency or photo identification will be required for medical services.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Convention Center

Clinic hours will be from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Saturday, and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sundays. It is first come first serve. For more information, call 318-329-4192.