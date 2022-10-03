Photo courtesy of ULM Office of Marketing and Communications

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The University of Louisiana Monroe Medical Laboratory Science Society and Life-share blood center is hosting a blood drive from Oct. 4, 2022 through Oct. 6, 2022. The Life share donor bus will be at the Warhawk circle from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Participants who donate blood will receive a free “changing seasons” t-shirt. According to a release, life share must collect approximately 500 units dauly to meet patients’ blood needs.

For more information, contact 318-342-1637 or visit lifeshare.org.

