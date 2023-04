Photo courtesy of the United Way of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana will host a BankOn NELA budgeting workshop in person at the Miller Roy building, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 12:00 PM. There will be a zoom option to take place at 5:30 PM.

For more information contact the United Way of Northeast Louisiana at 318-325-3869.