MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, United Way of Northeast Louisiana recognized their outstanding volunteers and corporate partners during its annual Celebrating Excellence event. This year’s event took place at Bayou Pointe on the University of Louisiana Monroe’s campus.

Rick Guillot, the 2022 United Way NELA Campaign Chair, announced the 2022 campaign total of $3,084,648.

The total for the 2022 Lincoln, Union, and Jackson Parishes campaign will be announced Wednesday morning by Cathi Cox-Boniol, 2022 United Way NELA Campaign Chair for Lincoln, Union, and Jackson Parishes.

The United Way invited several special guests from across the community to discuss some of their current collaboratives, initiatives, and partner programs.

Representatives from the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana, CEO Eldonta Osborne and Coordinator Trejun Lennix, discussed the partnership between United Way and Club Blue, the newest expansion at the Boys and Girls Clubs. A video testimonial from the parent of two Boys and Girls Clubs participants was shared.

Shykeria Smith from the University of Louisiana Monroe, who was interviewed by Raya Boyte-Starnes, United Way’s Community Impact Associate and Financial Counselor, about her involvement with United Way’s Financial Counseling services. Smith discussed the following topics: budgeting, saving, spending, and credit improvement.

Blake Wheelis and Amanda Johnson with Blake Wheelis State Farm conducted a Q and A session to discuss the community resource connections available through United Way NELA 211.

Recognized at Tuesday’s event were the 2022 Outstanding Campaign Coordinator Award winners, Lisa Tarver and Angela Grubbs with Glenwood Regional Medical Center; the 2022 Outstanding Campaign Coordinator and Team Award winners, Scott McCain and alli Management Solutions; the 2022 VolunteerUNITED Award winner, J.P. Morgan Chase; the 2022 LIVE UNITED Award winner, Drax; and the 2022 Young Leaders UNITED Award winner, Kristen Shambro with Centric Federal Credit Union.

Other awards presented include Campaign Leaders Award, New Campaign Award, Going the Extra 10% Award, Special Achievement Award, and the Circle of Honor Award.

“It’s evident that our entire community is full of excitement and momentum for the coming year,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana. “If you’re not already involved with the work that’s happening in this region, now is the time.”