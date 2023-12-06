MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, local community champion and President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana, Janet S. Durden, was named the 2023 Bert Hatten Community Impact Award winner. The award was presented at the 2023 West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet at the West Monroe Convention Center.

According to officials, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce recognizes that many public servants, non-profit leaders, and engaged community members leave profound and lasting impacts on the local community but are not eligible for other awards given by the Chamber. The Bert Hatten Community Impact Award seeks to recognize local community leaders who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and a legacy of profound and lasting impact on the community in the areas of education and workforce development, promotion and development of the business community, and improving the quality of life for all that live in Ouachita and surrounding parishes.

We are honored to highlight the considerable achievements of a titan of the non-profit world. Janet leads an amazing team and has redefined what a local United Way can be. Our community is better because of her tireless work, and I am personally honored to count her as a friend. Kristopher Kelley, Executive Director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

Durden has been President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana since 1985 and with United Way for a total of 41 years. Under Durden’s leadership, United Way of Northeast Louisiana has adopted a Strategic Community Impact Plan that is tackling the region’s greatest challenges. In 2022, under Janet’s leadership, United Way of Northeast Louisiana unveiled its Financial Health Center. Located in the historic Miller-Roy Building at 1001 Desiard Street in Monroe, United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s Financial Health Center serves as the community’s hub for economic resources. Financial Health Services are accessible across the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana.

In 2020, the ULM Women’s Symposium awarded Durden with their Legacy Award. In February 2017, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce bestowed their highest recognition, the prestigious Rambin Silverstein Award to Durden. She received the Kitty Degree Humanitarian Award in 2016. In 2015, Durden was recognized with Grambling State University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Leadership Award for Community Service and Leadership. She received a Master of Arts from Mississippi State College for Women.