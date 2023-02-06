MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 6, 2023, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana announced the reopening of the annual agency program application process. Hundreds of knowledgeable volunteers representative of the Northeast Louisiana community provide volunteer leadership to United Way of Northeast Louisiana.
The organization’s existing partner agency programs provide effective services across the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana, addressing many identified issues while meeting United Way’s high standards of accountability.
When you give to United Way of Northeast Louisiana, you are allowing local volunteers, representing all segments of the community, to determine how to invest the money in the issues and areas that need it most. This practice ensures accountability, and that United Way is focused on our community’s aspirations and achieving measurable results. The recommendations for funding are reviewed and approved by our volunteers annually.Daniel Taylor, Chair of United Way NELA’s Board of Directors