MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, students who can’t read on grade level by the end of 3rd grade are four times less likely to graduate from high school. Last week, United Way NELA kicked off its annual Read, Learn, and Succeed Volunteer Recruitment. Volunteers will give their time and energy to help Northeast Louisiana children have a better quality of life, both now and in the future.

Photo courtesy of United Way of Northeast Louisiana

If you’re ready to make a measurable difference in the life of a local elementary student, you can sign up today at unitedwaynela.org/readlearnsucceed.