MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana Kicked off its annual campaign at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Advanced Technology Center. The purpose of the Campaign was to honor and recognize Pacesetter companies, debut the new campaign video, and inspire volunteers, donors, and the greater community to Live United.
The following companies that were honored, and their dollar amounts:
- Century Next Bank | raised $12,857
- Community Financial Insurance Center | raised $15,022
- Monroe Chamber of Commerce | raised $4,608
- Ouachita Parish Assessor’s Office | raised $8,820
It was an honor to share about these outstanding companies called ‘Pacesetters’ – they’re companies who choose to run in advance of the normal campaign and set the pace for other workplaces across the region, All four of the pacesetters had an employee increase of 14% or more. These workplaces prove that we have employees and a business community that truly care about making a difference across the region.Mark Kent Anderson, Campaign Chair for United Way of Northeast Louisiana