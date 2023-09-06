MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana Kicked off its annual campaign at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Advanced Technology Center. The purpose of the Campaign was to honor and recognize Pacesetter companies, debut the new campaign video, and inspire volunteers, donors, and the greater community to Live United.

The following companies that were honored, and their dollar amounts:

Century Next Bank | raised $12,857

Community Financial Insurance Center | raised $15,022

Monroe Chamber of Commerce | raised $4,608

Ouachita Parish Assessor’s Office | raised $8,820