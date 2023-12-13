MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 8, 2024, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana will be reopening the annual agency program application process. Since its inception in 1956, United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s mission has been focused on helping people and improving the community.
As supporters contribute to United Way of Northeast Louisiana in the coming year, they empower local volunteers, representing diverse segments of our community, to discern the most impactful investments in critical issues and areas. This approach underscores our commitment to accountability, aligning United Way with the community’s aspirations and driving tangible results. Our volunteers diligently review and approve funding recommendations on an annual basis, ensuring a focused and effective impact.Daniel Taylor, Chair of United Way NELA’s Board of Directors
In 2022, United Way NELA supported a total of 41 partner agency programs and the existing partner agency programs provide effective services across the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana, addressing many identified issues while meeting United Way’s high standards of accountability.
While our enduring partnerships with current agency programs are invaluable, the start of our annual application process provides an exciting opportunity to discover and engage with other community agencies addressing additional needs. As we embrace the new year, United Way remains committed to upholding the highest accountability standards, serving as the gold standard for both prospective applicants and our steadfast existing partners.Ashley West, Community Impact Chair at United Way NELA