MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 8, 2024, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana will be reopening the annual agency program application process. Since its inception in 1956, United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s mission has been focused on helping people and improving the community.

As supporters contribute to United Way of Northeast Louisiana in the coming year, they empower local volunteers, representing diverse segments of our community, to discern the most impactful investments in critical issues and areas. This approach underscores our commitment to accountability, aligning United Way with the community’s aspirations and driving tangible results. Our volunteers diligently review and approve funding recommendations on an annual basis, ensuring a focused and effective impact. Daniel Taylor, Chair of United Way NELA’s Board of Directors

In 2022, United Way NELA supported a total of 41 partner agency programs and the existing partner agency programs provide effective services across the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana, addressing many identified issues while meeting United Way’s high standards of accountability.