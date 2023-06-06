All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 6, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover investigation involving prostitution. During the investigation, undercover deputies located a female named “Pixie” on a known prostitution website.

According to the affidavit, deputies contacted the female subject via text message and the female subject allegedly agreed to engage in sexual activities in exchange for money. After the female subject gave undercover deputies her address, officials made contact with the female subject and identified her as 23-year-old Alexis L. Knight.

Deputies were given verbal consent to search the residence and they located the following items:

Methamphetamine

Adderall pills

Marijuana

Xanax pills

217 Oxycodone pills

Taurus PT111 9mm handgun

According to deputies, Knight admitted to selling the Oxycodone pills. Knight was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Prostitution.