Photo courtesy to the University of Louisiana at Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe will host their Wine Over Water event on April 13, 2023.

Photo courtesy of ULM

This event will consist of two parties:

The Patron party from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, located on Bayou DeSiard.

The Bridge party from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, located on the 7th floor of the ULM Library.

For more information call the ULM Alumni Association at 318-342-5420.